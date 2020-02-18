Musical Arts Indiana Presents 'Do You Hear The People Sing? Songs Of Stage & Screen' On Feb. 29

WVPE is a media sponsor of Musical Arts Indiana which will bring young voices to the stage at LangLab in South Bend on Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29. LangLab is located at 1302 High Street, South Bend, IN.

The event which starts at 7:30pm will feature Broadway and and opera stages. Music from Les Miserables, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Godspell, Lord of the Rings and The Polar Express will be featured.

As for opera, choruses by Puccini, Bizet, Mascagni and Verdi will be performed.

South Bend Lyric Opera soloists will join the Vesper Chorale and the Children's Choir of Michiana for this evening of music.

Learn more about the event, including how to get tickets, here.