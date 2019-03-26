On My Way Pre-K Applications Open, Expansion Bill Moves Through Legislature

Applications for the state’s On My Way Pre-K program are open for next school year. The program offers preschool grants to low-income families.

More than 600 providers accept On My Way Pre-K students in just 20 counties.

But a bill making its way through the General Assembly would expand the program statewide next year. Under the proposal, providers in all counties with the highest ratings on the state’s voluntary Paths To Quality system would be eligible for the funds after July 1, 2019. The Paths To Quality offers higher ratings to providers with structured early learning curriculum.

According to state data, about half of early childhood education providers participate in the Paths To Quality system. Nearly 1,200 providers across the state are ranked at level three or higher.

Lawmakers in the Senate plan to hear testimony on the On My Way Pre-K expansion bill this week.