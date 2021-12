Elkhart County Sheriff’s department officials say they have made an arrest in connection to several barn fires in the county.

According to a release from the sheriff’s department, 41‑year‑old Joseph D. Hershberger of Nappanee was arrested on a preliminary charge of arson.

Investigators have submitted a request for formal charges.

