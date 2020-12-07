Nappanee Mayor Pulls COVID-19 Fine Ordinance From Council Agenda

Just hours before the Nappanee City Council was due to vote on an ordinance to implement civil penalties for violating COVID-19 mitigation measures, the Nappanee Mayorn Phil Jenkins removed it from consideration.

(You can read his letter about the action below.)

Listen to a broadcast version of this story with reporting from WVPE's Gemma DiCarlo.

Date: December 7, 2020

RE: Removing Ordinance 1583 from December 7, 2020 Council Meeting Agenda



I have made the decision to pull Ordinance 1583 – an Ordinance establishing incremental civil fines for violations of the COVID-19 mitigation directives, from the December 7, 2020 Common Council Agenda. The purpose for pulling it from this meeting is to allow more time for review and to give an opportunity to work with the Nappanee business community on a plan that properly balances our responsibility to public health and our role as government.



We can all agree that COVID has driven a wedge between all of us. This is no time to assign blame, tear each other down, or continue the division. We need understanding and compassion in order to work through this present healthcare crisis. That means laying aside some of our rights for the greater good of the community. That means humbly admitting that we don’t have all the answers.



Nappanee has overcome challenges before, and I am convinced that we can do it again in this situation. I hope that through all of this, that we can remain civil and work collectively on a path forward for our community.



Phil Jenkins