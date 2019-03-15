National CBD Expo Tour Comes To Indianapolis

As Indiana lawmakers debate legalizing production of hemp, business leaders and consumers gathered in Indianapolis for the CBD Midwest Expo.

CBD stands for cannabidiol, also known as hemp oil. It is a non-psychoactive cannabis, with low tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC – so it can’t get people high.

Expo Tour founder Celeste Miranda says it’s the first time the conference has come to Indiana.

“We knew we wanted to do Midwest, because a lot of our clients had a large percentage of their orders coming from the Midwest, actually from the state of Indiana,” she says.

Miranda says the tour, which is also making stops in cities including Seattle, Denver and Orlando, is designed to give up-to-the-minute advice for people selling CBD or thinking about getting into industries related to hemp or marijuana.

“We’re trying to teach people how to survive in a market that is very quickly inundated,” says Miranda.

Conference organizers expected about 3,000 people would attend the two-day event