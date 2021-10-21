National Guard members arrive at Goshen Hospital amid staffing shortage

The Indiana National Guard is now supplementing the healthcare staff at Goshen Hospital.

Sixteen National Guard members arrived at the hospital Wednesday "to pitch in where needed," according to a release from the health system. That's after Gov. Eric Holcomb called on the National Guard to assist state hospitals, many of which are experiencing staffing shortages.

“We are deeply grateful for the National Guard’s coming to help us with our staffing shortage,” Goshen Health President and CEO Randy Christophel said in the release. “Having them here in the short term to address this immediate need will enable our Colleagues to work under less stressful conditions and focus more fully on their essential tasks."

The National Guard was also deployed to long-term care facilities and food banks across the state last year.

“We also appreciate the assistance of the Indiana State Department of Health in helping coordinate the support of the National Guard,” Goshen Health Chief Nursing Officer Julie Crossley said in the release. “They were instrumental in ensuring a rapid and timely response to our need.”

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.