National Survey Offers Glimpse At COVID-19's Effect On Hoosier Workforce

By Justin Hicks 1 hour ago

A WorkOne center in Knox, Indiana, displays a closed sign on the front door.
Credit (Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Throughout the pandemic, federal estimates show about half of Hoosier employers told workers not to work at some point. But the U.S. Bureau Labor Statistics says a significant number still paid workers or kept paying health insurance premiums. 

BLS surveyed businesses across the country to quantify how the pandemic affected workers and employers. The impacts in Indiana were mostly on par with national averages. Even though more than 50 percent saw a decrease in demand, only about 15 percent closed due to government orders.

Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber, said he saw more exaggerated versions of those same trends in surveys it conducted earlier this year. He’s most worried about the bottom third of wage earners who he says are still suffering economically.

“One of the things that this underscores, for Indiana, is that we have lots of work to do to lift up the skills and the training of our adult workforce,” he said.

He said the situation for businesses and workers will improve if the pandemic abates, but there’s still a lot of work to do. 

“We can see the end of this thing with the vaccines coming out, and it will really knock things down, but we still have to be vigilant in the meantime,” he said. 

Brinegar also noted he’s seeing an increase in companies – especially manufacturers – looking to increase automation. Economists note the trend wasn’t started by COVID-19, but has gained traction during the year.

READ MORE: 2020 Indiana Manufacturing Survey Analyzes The Effect Of COVID-19 On Businesses

One of the Indiana Chamber surveys in June showed about a quarter of its members were concerned about being sued by workers who believe they contracted COVID-19 on the job. Liability protections have been one of the hot-button issues holding up another relief package in Congress.

Contact reporter Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

Tags: 
layoffs
Indiana
pandemic
Covid-19
Local
employers

Related Content

Indiana Hits 400,000 Positive Cases, Current Surge Places It Third Worst In Nation

By Lauren Chapman 1 hour ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Indiana surpassed 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, reporting more than half of its total in a little over a month. The state’s current surge places it third worst in the U.S.

Indiana House Speaker Quarantining With COVID-19 Infection

By Associated Press 7 hours ago
LAUREN CHAPMAN/IPB NEWS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The top lawmaker in the Indiana House has tested positive for COVID-19 and has had mild symptoms of the respiratory disease. The office of Republican House Speaker Todd Huston says he received the test result on Wednesday and is quarantining at home. His office says Huston hasn't been at the Statehouse within the past week or had recent contact with other legislators or legislative staffers. The Legislature is scheduled to begin its 2021 session on Jan. 4.