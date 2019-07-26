Natural Prairie Dairy Responds To Animal Rights Group's Video

By Rebecca Thiele 22 minutes ago

 

Credit Brock Turner/WTIU

Natural Prairie Dairy is responding to an undercover video of its Texas farm released by animal cruelty activists on Tuesday. The dairy plans to open another farm in Newton County. The dairy says one employee has been suspended pending further investigation — and there could be more. 

Activists with Animal Recovery Mission say the video shows dairy cows at Natural Prairie Dairy’s Texas farm being abused, neglected, and made to live in unsanitary conditions. In a statement, dairy owners Donald and Cheri De Jong say the video was heavily edited by a group known to oppose dairy farms.

But the couple did say that some scenes require further investigation. In addition to the employee suspension, Natural Prairie Dairy says third-party auditors visited the farm this week to look at its operations. It says that law enforcement is also welcome at the dairy at any time.

READ MORE: Natural Prairie Dairy Investigated By Same Animal Rights Group As Fair Oaks Farms

Indiana Environmental reporting is supported by the Environmental Resilience Institute, an Indiana University Grand Challenge project developing Indiana-specific projections and informed responses to problems of environmental change.

Tags: 
Local
DAIRY
Fair Oaks Farms
Natural Prairie Dairy

Related Content

Mexican Man Accused In Dairy Abuse At Fair Oaks Farms In U.S. Immigration Custody

By Associated Press 12 hours ago
Newton County Sheriff's Office via AP

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of abusing calves at an Indiana dairy farm that's a popular agritourism destination is in federal immigration custody.

Newton County jail officers transferred 36-year-old Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on July 19 after he posted bond.

ICE spokeswoman Nicole Alberico says that the Mexican national will remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of accusations that he's in the country illegally.

Natural Prairie Dairy Investigated By Same Animal Rights Group As Fair Oaks Farms

By Rebecca Thiele Jul 23, 2019
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

The group that investigated animal cruelty at Fair Oaks Farms has now released a video from Natural Prairie Dairy. Activists with Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) hope to prevent the company from opening a farm in Indiana. 

Prosecutor: Witness Claims Undercover Activist At Fair Oaks Farms Told Workers To Abuse Animals

By Rebecca Thiele Jun 19, 2019
Animal Recovery Mission

A witness says an undercover activist at Fair Oaks Farms told farm workers to abuse animals in order to get footage for his investigation.

More Charges In Fair Oaks Farms Case And A Lawsuit Is Filed

By Associated Press Jun 12, 2019
Newton County Sheriff's Office via AP

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that one of the three fired workers, Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez, 36, of Brook, was taken into custody and is being held at the Newton County Jail on a felony charge of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The department says U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on Gardozo-Vasquez. It says there are outstanding warrants for two other former Fair Oaks workers

It’s not clear whether Gardozo-Vasquez has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

A Second Video Of Fair Oaks Farms Is Released By Animal Rights Group

By Diane Daniels & Associated Press & Drew Daudelin Jun 12, 2019
Animal Recovery Mission

(WARNING: Video contains content that users may find disturbing.) 