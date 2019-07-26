Natural Prairie Dairy Responds To Animal Rights Group's Video

Listen to a radio version of this story.

Natural Prairie Dairy is responding to an undercover video of its Texas farm released by animal cruelty activists on Tuesday. The dairy plans to open another farm in Newton County. The dairy says one employee has been suspended pending further investigation — and there could be more.

Activists with Animal Recovery Mission say the video shows dairy cows at Natural Prairie Dairy’s Texas farm being abused, neglected, and made to live in unsanitary conditions. In a statement, dairy owners Donald and Cheri De Jong say the video was heavily edited by a group known to oppose dairy farms.

But the couple did say that some scenes require further investigation. In addition to the employee suspension, Natural Prairie Dairy says third-party auditors visited the farm this week to look at its operations. It says that law enforcement is also welcome at the dairy at any time.

