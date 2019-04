For the second straight year and ninth time overall, the Notre Dame women's basketball team will be on the NCAA Final Four stage.

Tonight the Fighting Irish (34-3) will face long-time rival UConn (35-2) in the National Semifinal.

It will mark the 50th matchup between the two programs.

Tip is set for 9 p.m. ET tonight inside Amalie Arena in Tampa.

It will follow the 7 p.m. tip between Baylor and Oregon. Both games will air on ESPN2.