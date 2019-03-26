New Bill Package In Michigan Legislature Could Lower Legal Threshold For Drunk Driving

Currently drivers with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 are considered to be intoxicated.

Under bills in the Michigan House, that would become 0.05.

Democratic State Representative Abdullah Hammoud introduced the legislation.

He says research shows driving at 0.05 is drunk driving.

“At 0.05 you have reduced coordination ability. You have a reduced ability to track moving objects. You have difficulty steering and you actually have a reduced response time to emergency driving situations. All at 0.05,” Hammoud says.

Scott Ellis is the Executive Director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association. He says the bill would create a fear of operating a vehicle after even one drink.

“I’m not promoting getting behind the wheel after drinking by any means, but at the same time criminalizing it and creating a fear is not the answer and is not going to help tourism or the hospitality industry in the state at all,” Ellis says.

Hammoud’s bills would also require first-time convicted drunk drivers to have an ignition interlock device, ensuring that they pass a breathalyzer before being able to turn on a car.