New COVID-19 Cases Reported Saturday In Michigan Set Single-Day Record

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun
Credit Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is reporting more than 3,000 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus — the highest yet during the pandemic — amid what a top health official calls “alarming increases” in infections around the state. The 3,338 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services surpasses the state’s previous single-day record of 2,030 new cases set on Oct. 15. The state agency also reported Saturday 35 more deaths, raising Michigan’s pandemic toll to 7,182 deaths. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, says the data “shows we are continuing to see alarming increases in the incidence of COVID-19 infections in Michigan.“

Tags: 
Michigan
Covid-19
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun
single-day record
daily cases
Local

St. Joseph County (Indiana) Seeing Highest Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Oct. Deadliest Month

By Diane Daniels Oct 23, 2020
Facebook Live

According to Dr. Mark Fox with the St. Joseph Co. Health Department, the county is seeing the highest number of patients in the hospital as compared with any previous point in the pandemic. He says there has also been a significant increase in deaths from COVID-19 in the county in September and October. For example, October has been the deadliest month so far. The virus has claimed 49 lives and the month isn't over. Last month, in September, 24 people died from coronavirus in the county. Fox says the increase in deaths is largely due to cases among individuals in nursing homes. 

Indiana Attorney General Rebukes St. Joe Co. Health Dept. For Sending Letter To Faith Leaders

By Diane Daniels Oct 23, 2020
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

Indiana's Attorney General is calling out the St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. for asking the county's faith leaders to  move their services online due to COVID-19. This comes as earlier this week St. Joseph County was moved into the more serious "orange" category for COVID-19 by the Indiana State Dept. of Health. Orange means that there is medium to high community spread of the virus occurring. The county also found that a cluster analysis done within the last seven weeks showed five outbreaks associated with church gatherings.

Indiana & Elkhart County Set Another Record High For New Daily COVID-19 Cases

By Diane Daniels Oct 22, 2020
ISDH

The latest data reported by the Indiana State Dept. of Health indicates the state has hit another new daily high in cases of COVID-19. On Oct. 21st 2,880 new cases were reported. Since Oct. 15th the state has recorded three new record highs in daily cases in the span of just six days. 

That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic. Indiana’s 42 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths raises the state’s pandemic death toll to 4,065, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections. 

COVID-19 Prompts New Guidance On Catholic Mass Attendance In Indiana

By Diane Daniels Oct 22, 2020
ANNACAROLINE CARUSO / WVPE PUBLIC RADIO

The Catholic bishops of the Province of Indianapolis, which is comprised of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the dioceses of Gary, Lafayette, Fort Wayne-South Bend and Evansville have announced that Catholics are not obligated to attend mass until further notice due to COVID-19.

(Read the statement below.)