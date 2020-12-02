NEW: Elkhart County No Longer In The "Red" On State COVID-19 Map

NEW (Dec. 2):

The Indiana State Dept. of Health updated its county-by-county COVID-19 map Wednesday. The latest changes show that Elkhart County is no longer in the "red" category. LaGrange County still remains in the red. Overall, 16 counties are now in the red. That number is down from last week. The newest data shows that statewide hospitalizations are at an all-time high.





EARLIER POST (Dec. 1):

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana has nearly doubled for November from a month earlier as health officials continue adding to those reports and the state’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations remain at their highest point during the pandemic. The Indiana State Department of Health added 142 deaths to the statewide toll with its daily update on Tuesday. Most of those deaths occurred over the past week. Those boost Indiana’s coronavirus deaths during November to at least 1,416 people _ surpassing the previous monthly peak during April by nearly 400. Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday also signed an extension of the state’s public health emergency through Dec. 31.

PREVIOUS POST:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s hospitals had more COVID-19 patients than ever before over the Thanksgiving weekend and the number under intensive care unit treatment also continued its recent steep increase. The Indiana State Department of Health’s daily update on Monday also reported 38 more coronavirus deaths occurring over the past several days. November has been Indiana’s deadliest COVID-19 month and health officials have raised concerns about Thanksgiving gatherings leading to another surge in cases. Indiana hospitals were treating 3,401 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday _ about a 350% increase since late September.