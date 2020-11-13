NEW: Goshen College Reacts To Verdict For Man Convicted For Killing Professor James Miller

An Elkhart County Circuit Court official confirms that a guilty verdict was reached last night in Goshen for the man accused in the 2011 killing of Goshen College Biology Professor James Miller.

Winston Corbett, 25, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder. He was arrested in 2018 for the October 2011 home invasion that killed Miller and injured his wife, Linda.

Prosecutors say Miller died after coming to his wife's aid inside their Goshen home.

According to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit Commander, Mark Daggy, Corbett will be sentenced on December 10, 2020.

Friday morning Goshen College issued a statement on the verdict.

We offer our prayers, love and hope for healing to all affected by this conclusion. We will continue to choose to remember Jim for how he lived, rather than how he died. He was an extraordinary biology professor who made a profound impact on hundreds of our students, many of whom are carrying on his legacy today as family physicians, researchers, nurses and surgeons around the world — including in the current fight against the pandemic. He is dearly missed.