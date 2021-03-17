NEW: "He Wanted Some Of Her Stimulus Check." Motive Revealed In Indy Quadruple Slaying

NEW:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A court document says an Indianapolis man suspected of killing three adults and a child told police he fatally shot the four victims after he and his girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her stimulus check. Twenty-five-year-old Malik Halfacre is being held on four preliminary murder counts of murder and other charges. A probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Marion County states that Halfacre told officers following his arrest that he and his girlfriend “were arguing because he wanted some of her stimulus check.” He told officers he then shot the four victims in the house, took the money, his girlfriend's purse, and her car and fled.

ORIGINAL POST:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing three adults and a child and abducting his baby daughter had pulled out a gun and opened fire following a heated argument at an Indianapolis home. The baby's mother was also wounded. The 6-month-old girl was later found unharmed. A police spokeswoman says 25-year-old Malik Halfacre was arrested Sunday evening inside the attic of a different home. Jail records show Halfacre was being held Monday on preliminary murder, attempted murder and other charges. Police identified him Sunday as "the suspect" in the killings Saturday night of two men, a woman and a 7-year-old girl.