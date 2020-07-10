NEW: Indiana Attorney General Nominee For GOP Will Be Todd Rokita, Not Curtis Hill

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill
Credit WFIU/WTIU

UPDATE: Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer just announced via a Facebook Live broadcast that Todd Rokita has defeated Curtis Hill in the GOP nomination for Indiana Attorney General.

This is a developing story. More updates will be forthcoming.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Votes are being tallied to decide whether Republicans will nominate Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill for a new term despite allegations of groping four women that resulted in a month-long suspension of his law license. State Republican leaders are scheduled to announce Friday afternoon the results of mail-in voting by state GOP convention delegates among four candidates. Hill has denied wrongdoing and has long worked to build support among social conservatives. But former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita argues Hill has a history of "bad judgment, bad choices and not taking responsibilities," leaving him vulnerable to defeat by Democrats in the November election.

 

