NEW: Indiana COVID-19 County-By-County Map Shows Continued Improvement

The latest updated county-by-county COVID-19 color coded map released by the Indiana Dept. of Health shows continued improvement.

Statewide only four counties remain in red, the most serious designation.

In the WVPE listening area, the following counties are in yellow: Elkhart, St. Joseph, Kosciusko, Starke and Pulaski

The following counties are in orange in our area: LaPorte, LaGrange, Marshall and Fulton

Today at 2:30pm Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold a COVID-19 briefing. This story will continue to be updated.