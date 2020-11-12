New Indiana Restrictions To Slow Spread Of COVID-19 Means Fewer Sports Fans At School Games

By Jeanie Lindsay 3 hours ago

Some sports officials decided to take a break during the fall sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig says a lack of officials hasn't caused any games to be canceled.
Credit (Jeanie Lindsay/IPB News)

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new restrictions for the hardest-hit counties starting this weekend, including limits on K-12 school events. 

Indiana High School Athletic Association Commissioner Paul Neidig said he expected more restrictions on winter school sports – they'll be indoors, unlike most in the fall. 

Neidig said it's vital for athletes and fans to follow health recommendations in their area to protect themselves, and the health of others. But he said, more COVID-19 cases could also mean canceled games – which takes opportunities away from kids.

"We cannot get that back – last spring was gone. I cannot recreate spring and bring it back for student athletes who missed that," he said. 

Neidig said not every student was able to play every game this fall because of mandatory quarantines after students had close-contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19 in their communities. But he said, for the most part the different sports seasons finished without too many cancellations.

Holcomb's new order directs counties in the state's orange or red health categories – areas in the state with the highest positivity rates and number of cases – to limit indoor school events to 25 percent capacity, or restrict attendance to sporting events to athletes, parents, and essential event staff.

Contact reporter Jeanie at jlindsa@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @jeanjeanielindz.

Tags: 
IHSAA
Sports
Covid-19
Indiana
crowd limits
Local

Related Content

Elkhart's Lerner Cancels All Remaining Events At The Theatre Through The End Of 2020

By Kent Fulmer 3 hours ago
WVPE Staff

Elkhart’s Lerner Theate aennounced late Thursday afternoon that they would cancel all remaining events at the facility through the end of the year. In a statement posted on their Facebook page, officials said that, while The Lerner Theatre’s events can be considered commercial or special events under Governor Holcomb’s new COVID-19 restriction guidelines, the Lerner Management and Governing Board made the decision to cancel all remaining events through the end of 2020.

BREAKING: Indiana Shatters Previous Daily COVID-19 Case Count With 6,654 New Cases

By Diane Daniels & Associated Press & Lauren Chapman 9 hours ago
ISDH

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,654 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. Previously, Indiana had never seen cases over the 6,000 mark prior to today's release of data. 

The state hit 6,000 just one week after hitting 4,000 for the first time.

Goshen Schools Draw Attention To The Challenges Of Teaching In A Pandemic With New Video

By Diane Daniels 9 hours ago

Today Goshen Community Schools released a video designed to explain the plight of educators during the pandemic. The video is entitled 'I'm Just A Teacher.' You can watch it below. 