NEW: Indiana Staying At Stage 4.5 In Reopening, Elkhart Co. Stays At Stage 4

By Diane Daniels & Associated Press 38 minutes ago

Gov. Eric Holcomb, (R) Indiana
Credit Screenshot of video news conference July 15, 2020

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that Indiana will stay at Stage 4.5 through the end of July at least. Elkhart County will stay at Stage 4. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the last week. She says if you compare that to a month ago, there were 3,000 cases a week. 

Box says the state still expects another coronavirus surge this fall when flu season hits. 

The state is also seeing increased turnaround times for patients to get their COVID-19 test results due to increased volume and increased demand for testing nationwide. 

Box says she is concerned about a spike in hospitalizations and a rise in the positivity rate. 

Holcomb says a new executive order will also require local health departments to provide approval for any event with 250 people or more. 

Holcomb says he is not ready to issue a statewide face mask mandate.  

Indiana will extend its current capacity limits for restaurants and bars and other restrictions for at least another two weeks because of an increasing number of coronavirus cases across the state. Holcomb’s decision means Indiana restaurants will continue to be allowed 75% capacity in their dining rooms, while bars, nightclubs, bowling alleys, museums and movie theaters can be open at half capacity.  

(This report was compiled in part by referencing tweets by Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith.) 

Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb
Covid-19
Local
reopening the economy

