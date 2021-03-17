NEW: Indiana Updates COVID-19 Map, Three Local Counties In Blue

The latest map from the Indiane Dept. of Health shows no red or orange. All Hoosier counties are in blue (the best designation on the color-coded map) or in yellow (the next best color designation.)

In the WVPE listening area, LaPorte, Starke and Kosciusko counties are in blue.

St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaGrange, Marshall, Fulton and Pulaski counties are in yellow.

This afternoon at 2:30pm Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb holds his weekly COVID-19 briefing. This story will continue to be updated as events warrant.