NEW: Indiana's Latest County-By-County COVID-19 Map Shows 61 Counties In Blue

Listen to a broadcast version of this story with reporting from WVPE's Gemma DiCarlo.

The updated Indiana COVID-19 map is showing 61 Hoosier counties in blue, which depicts the least amount of virus spread.

30 counties are in yellow, which is the second best color coding designation.

Only one county, Tipton County, is in orange this week. Last week no Indiana counties were designated orange or red.

In the WVPE listening area four counties are in the blue including LaPorte, LaGrange, Marshall and Kosciusko counties.

Local counties in yellow include St. Joseph, Elkhart, Starke, Pulaski and Fulton counties.

This story will be updated as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to hold his weekly COVID-19 briefing today at 2:30pm.