NEW: Indiana's Updated County-By-County COVID-19 Map Shows More Blue, Signaling Improvement

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

The latest county-by-county COVID-19 color coded map for Indiana released as of March 3, 2021.
Credit Indiana Dept. of Health

The latest map that tracks the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana shows ongoing improvement. More counties are in blue (the color indicating the least virus transmission) and the rest of Indiana's counties are in yellow. No counties are in orange or red this week. 

In the WVPE listening area the following counties are in blue: LaPorte, LaGrange, Marshall, Kosciusko and Pulaski.

Counties in the listening area that are in yellow include: St. Joseph, Elkhart, Starke and Fulton.

Check back for updates as Gov. Holcomb holds his weekly COVID-19 briefing today at 2:30pm. 

Tags: 
Covid-19
Indiana
map
blue
yellow
Local

Related Content

Blue Is Spreading On Indiana's Latest COVID-19 Map Showing Continued Improvement

By Diane Daniels Feb 24, 2021
Indiana Dept. of Health

The latest county-by-county map indicating the severity of COVID-19 in Indiana shows continuing imnprovement. The map released today by the Indiana Dept. of Health shows a significant increase in counties in blue. Blue is the color designation that indicates the least amount of community transmission of the virus. Only three Indiana counties are in orange and none are in red. Many counties are also in the yellow status. 

In the WVPE listening area Marshall, Fulton, Kosciusko, Elkhart and LaGrange counties are all in blue. All other counties in our area are in yellow. 

How Will Indiana Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines? What You Need To Know As Age Eligibility Drops To 55

By Lauren Chapman 6 hours ago
(Provided by Indiana Department of Health)

Indiana opened registration beyond first responders and health care workers on Jan. 8, allowing Hoosiers 80 and older to schedule appointments for vaccines. On March 2, the state expanded that to Hoosiers 55 and older.