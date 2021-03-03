NEW: Indiana's Updated County-By-County COVID-19 Map Shows More Blue, Signaling Improvement

Listen to a broadcast version of this story with reporting from WVPE's Gemma DiCarlo.

The latest map that tracks the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana shows ongoing improvement. More counties are in blue (the color indicating the least virus transmission) and the rest of Indiana's counties are in yellow. No counties are in orange or red this week.

In the WVPE listening area the following counties are in blue: LaPorte, LaGrange, Marshall, Kosciusko and Pulaski.

Counties in the listening area that are in yellow include: St. Joseph, Elkhart, Starke and Fulton.

Check back for updates as Gov. Holcomb holds his weekly COVID-19 briefing today at 2:30pm.