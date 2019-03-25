New law punishes cyberbullying with fines and jail time

A new law that aims to stop cyberbullying goes into effect in Michigan Wednesday.

The law makes it illegal to harass another person online.



That includes posting messages or statements in public media forums with the intent to threaten someone, or making posts that are intended to put someone in fear of bodily harm or death.

Someone found guilty of a misdemeanor could face up to 93 days in jail, a maximum fine of $500, or both.

Someone who commits two or more separate acts of harassment could face a five year sentence and a $5,000 fine.

If the harassment results in the death of the victim, a person found guilty could face up to 10 years in jail, a $10,000 fine, or both.

