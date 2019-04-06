New Parents: Tell Us Your Stories About Getting Contradictory Advice

Parenting requires a lot of decisions, and there are thankfully tons of places to get advice: relatives, co-workers, books and the Internet.

The problem is that sometimes that advice is totally contradictory. Should you give your baby rice cereal as their first food? Or should you skip straight to real food? Should the baby sleep in your room for a full year? Or should you put the baby in their own room after a few months? All of this can be maddening, especially when you have lots of decisions to make and you're sleep-deprived.

What conflicting advice have you gotten in the first few years of parenting?

Let us know what you advice you received below, or fill out the form here.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response.

