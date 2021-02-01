NEW: People Age 65 And Older Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine In Indiana

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

Credit (PROVIDED BY IU HEALTH)

The Indiana Dept. of Health has just announced that more people are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. As of today the age threshold to receive the vaccine has been lowered to 65. 

(You can read more below in a release from the IN Dept. of Health.)  

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that Hoosiers age 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is available at no cost, and appointments can be made by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have access to a computer or cell phone or who need assistance with registration also can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for assistance. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

The vaccine requires two doses to obtain full immunity. Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

Vaccine supply remains limited nationally. Indiana has adopted an age-based approach to expanding vaccine eligibility in order to fulfill its goals of reducing hospitalizations, saving lives and protecting vulnerable populations. Hoosiers age 60 and older comprise 22.5 percent of the population but account for 64.1 percent of hospitalizations and 93.3 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available. Updates will be posted at https://ourshot.in.gov.

 

Tags: 
Covid-19
Indiana
vaccine eligibility
65 and older
Local

Related Content

Coronavirus: Indiana To Receive More Vaccine Doses, Holcomb Relaxes Restrictions

By Lauren Chapman 3 hours ago
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

The Indiana Department of Health reported 258 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 9,340 confirmed deaths. The state also reported more than 15,500 new cases in the last week – the fewest weekly reported total since late October.

Michigan Restaurants Can Reopen For Indoor Dining Monday, But With Restrictions

By Tyler Scott Jan 30, 2021
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan bars and restaurants can open their doors to customers who want to be served inside starting Monday, Feb. 1.

A recent order from the state health department allows indoor dining with restrictions.

Bars and restaurants have to close by 10pm. They can only re-open at 25% of capacity or up to 100 people.

And businesses have to get contact info from diners for contact tracing.

The state health department says there are fewer COVID-19 patients in hospitals. And the statewide test positivity rate is also declining.