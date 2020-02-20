New Poll Out Shows How Presidential Contenders Fare In Michigan

By Quinn Klinefelter 12 minutes ago

Credit Credit https://poll.qu.edu/2020-presidential-swing-state-polls/release-detail?ReleaseID=3656

A new national poll finds some high-profile Republicans – including President Trump – struggling against Democratic candidates in Michigan.

   

The respected Quinnipiac University poll finds the top six Democratic presidential contenders defeating President Trump in both Michigan and Pennsylvania, though half of those results were within the surveys’ margin of error.

 

The poll shows the Democratic candidates losing to the President in Wisconsin. Trump won all three of those states in 2016, but by less than one percent of the vote.

 

The survey was taken before the Democrats' latest presidential debate. It also finds the most pressing issues for voters are…in order…the economy…health care and climate change.

 

In additi, the poll shows Michigan Democratic U-S Senator Gary Peters ahead of his likely Republican challenger John James.

 

But it reveals a statistical dead heat between the two among independent vote, with a significant portion remaining undecided.

Tags: 
Quinnipiac Poll
Michigan
Wisconsin
Pennsylvania
Trump
Democrats
Local
2020 Presidential Election

