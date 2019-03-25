New Poll Sees Buttigieg Surge in Iowa

In Emerson Polling’s second poll of the Iowa caucus, former Vice President Joe Biden narrowly leads the Democratic field with 25%, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 24%. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana has surged to 11% to come in third in the poll.

See the link below for more polling details including sample size and margin of error.

https://emersonpolling.reportablenews.com/pr/iowa-2020-biden-and-sanders-neck-and-neck-in-democratic-field-mayor-pete-jumps-to-double-digits?fbclid=IwAR3u8ZYYOgMqUX2E9j9H0F9ztUG0orn0pW9nfoLB7_Lifk3NUc3AY1CQoRY