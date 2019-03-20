New Target Identified In Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Indiana University researchers have identified a new potential target for triple negative breast cancer, one of the hardest breast cancers to treat.

Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research and Indiana University School of Medicine’s Dr. Xiongbin Lu co-authored a new study which highlights how a certain mutated gene can be targeted through nanotechnology.

He explains the essential gene like banking – normal cells have a checking and savings account and if you close checking, you’re still fine.

"The cancer cells only have one saving account," says Lu. "If you close up the savings account they will die."

The nano-bomb technology is able to kill only the cancerous cells.

"So the nano-bomb will become really big and eventually break up to release the contents of the nano-drug that we put into the nano-bomb," says Lu.

Lu says the research is in its early stages, but interest in new treatments for triple negative breast cancer could fuel the findings. The work is in line with Indiana University Grand Challenge Precision Health Initiative.