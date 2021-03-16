NEW: Two Men Who Died While Fishing In LaPorte County Have Been Named

NEW:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says two men who died after their boat capsized while they were fishing on a small northern Indiana lake have been identified as Michigan City residents. LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said Monday that 48-year-old Alonso Portwood, and Robert Spikes, who was believed to be 58, died Sunday after their boat capsized. The cause of deaths has not yet been determined. Indiana Conservation Officer Tyler Brock says authorities recovered the men's bodies Sunday afternoon shortly after receiving a call about two people who had fallen into small, private lake while fishing south of Michigan City.

The Indiana DNR has released information on two men who died while fishing on a boat in LaPorte County on Sunday.

(Michigan City, Ind.) Indiana Conservation Officers and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a boating accident that resulted in two fatalities.

Officers from both agencies responded to a private body of water near US 421 and Interstate 94 early this afternoon after receiving a report of two individuals who had fallen in the water while fishing.

A search was immediately initiated, and two deceased adult males were located. A joint investigation with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana Conservation Officers is ongoing. Identities of the victims are being withheld pending family notifications.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, and the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.