Nikki Snyder says she will challenge Rep. Elissa Slotkin in 2020 election

A Democratic congresswoman from Michigan whose call for President Donald Trump's impeachment helped push House leadership toward launching formal proceedings is being challenged for her seat.

Nikki Snyder, a member of the state Board of Education, announced Tuesday she plans to run as a Republican in 2020 against Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly).



Snyder says she doesn't support impeachment but that's not spurring her run.

Slotkin ousted Republican Mike Bishop in southeastern Michigan's 8th District. A spokesperson for Slotkin realeased a statement Tuesday in response to news of Snyder’s intent to run:



“Rep. Slotkin brings a mission-focus to the issues affecting Michiganders every day: lowering the cost of prescription drugs and healthcare, protecting access to clean water, and bringing decency and integrity back to our polictics.”

The spokeperson continued on to say that the Congresswoman “looks forward to a positive campaign, with a healthy debate on the issues.”

Snyder’s campaign was not available for comment.

