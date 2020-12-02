No. 2 Irish Earn Spot In ACC Title Game After Cancellation

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly leads the team out of the tunnel for an NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind.
Credit (MATT CASHORE/POOL PHOTO VIA AP)

No. 2 Notre Dame wrapped up a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game by virtue of the league shuffling its schedule Tuesday to create an open date for the Fighting Irish and No. 4 Clemson before their likely rematch on Dec. 19. The ACC announced Notre Dame's game against Wake Forest, which was rescheduled for Dec. 12 after being postponed in late September, will not be played. The first-place Irish host Syracuse on Saturday to complete their regular season. Clemson's postponed game at Florida State will also not be made up. The Tigers can clinch a spot in the championship game with a victory at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

