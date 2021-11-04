Fridays at 7 PM, Nov. 5 - Dec. 10

The No Compromise podcast series, winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting, is now a series of six one-hour radio broadcast specials. Discover a social media empire with an unapologetic vision of gun rights—generating millions of likes, follows, and dollars. The series comes from NPR in collaboration with WAMU's Guns & America,and reporters Lisa Hagen of WABE and Chris Haxel of KCUR. Through six episodes, Hagen and Haxel expose how three brothers from the most uncompromising corner of the gun debate are turning hot-button issues into donations and controversy. Hosted by NPR's Sarah McCammon.