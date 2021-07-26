No COVID-19 Restrictions, But Some Changes, At 2021 Indiana State Fair

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

The Indiana State Fair returns, starting July 30, a year after it was canceled for the first time since World War II.

And there are some things a little different about this year’s event.

Sharon Smith, State Fair director of communications, said there will not be any COVID-19 restrictions imposed on guests at the 2021 fair.

“We do ask that folks who are not fully vaccinated, definitely follow the guidelines – the CDC guidelines – requiring whether and when they should wear a face covering,” Smith said.

READ MORE: How Is Indiana Distributing COVID-19 Vaccines? Here's What You Need To Know

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

There are some changes, however. To spread out attendance, the fair added a weekend onto its normal schedule. And Smith, appearing on the statewide talk show All IN, said the fair will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

“And that kind of allows us to refresh programming on those down days, to refresh the campus,” Smith said.

The State Fair, in Indianapolis, runs July 30 through Aug. 22.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.