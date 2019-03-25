No ID On Human Remains Found In St. Joseph County

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating human remains found in the 10,000 block of McKinley Highway in Osceola in a wooded area.

The discovery occurred last Thursday evening as a person was looking for deer antler sheds.

The remains found were skeletal and in an advanced state of decomposition .

An autopsy occurred over the weekend. The remains were found to be female but the coroner has asked a forensic anthropologist for a consultation before making a final determination on the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009.