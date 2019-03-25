No ID On Human Remains Found In St. Joseph County

By Diane Daniels 29 minutes ago

Credit davidsonscott15 via Flickr

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating human remains found in the 10,000 block of McKinley Highway in Osceola in a wooded area. 

The discovery occurred last Thursday evening as a person was looking for deer antler sheds.

The remains found were skeletal and in an advanced state of decomposition .

An autopsy occurred over the weekend. The remains were found to be female but the coroner has asked a forensic anthropologist for a consultation before making a final determination on the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009.

Tags: 
human remains found
St. Joseph County
Osceola
Metro Homicide Unit