No Season Tickets For Michigan Football In 2020

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

The University of Michigan band performs before an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Credit (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The University of Michigan says fewer fans, if any, will attend games at "The Big House" if the Wolverines play college football games this year.

The athletic department says a final decision will be made after conferring with medical experts, the school's leadership and the Big Ten Conference, along with government officials and agencies.

Michigan's policies include the elimination of season tickets for the 2020 season. Paperless tickets will be available for individual games to only season ticket holders, not the general public, if there is a season and spectators are given access to the 107,601-seat Michigan Stadium.

