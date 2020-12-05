Not My Job: We Quiz Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn On Vincent Van Gogh

Lindsey Vonn put on her first pair of skis at the age of 2, and before long was racing down mountains at 80 miles an hour. She is now the host of Amazon's The Pack (which is like The Amazing Race, if you got rid of all the annoying people and replaced them with adorable dogs.)

Since Vonn is probably used to hearing people yell, "Go, Vonn! Go!" We've invited her to answer three questions about Dutch impressionist Vincent Van Gogh.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

