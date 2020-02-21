Notre Dame Announces Another Stadium Concert

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago

Credit Provided by the University of Notre Dame

Notre Dame has announced another country music concert for Notre Dame Stadium, this time with George Strait in August. 

Read below for an excerpt from Notre Dame's announcement:

 

“The King of Country,” singer-songwriter George Strait, will perform Saturday, Aug. 15 at Notre Dame Stadium with special guests Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. EST via ticketmaster.com.

Though Strait has retired from traditional touring, he continues to play to sold-out crowds in select cities nationwide. The “Strait to South Bend” concert comes on the heels of three sold-out performances in late January — “Strait to Oz” in Wichita, Kansas and two “Strait to the Heartland” shows in Kansas City.

Tags: 
Local
Notre Dame
concert
George Strait
stadium

Related Content

Billy Joel To Perform Concert At Notre Dame Stadium In 2020

By Oct 10, 2019
Annacaroline Caruso/WVPE News

Notre Dame announced that musician Billy Joel will perform at a concert in the Notre Dame Stadium next summer. 

Billy Joel, also known as “The Piano Man,” has performed on Notre Dame’s campus three times before - but never at the stadium.