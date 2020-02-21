Notre Dame Announces Another Stadium Concert

Notre Dame has announced another country music concert for Notre Dame Stadium, this time with George Strait in August.

Read below for an excerpt from Notre Dame's announcement:

“The King of Country,” singer-songwriter George Strait, will perform Saturday, Aug. 15 at Notre Dame Stadium with special guests Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. EST via ticketmaster.com.

Though Strait has retired from traditional touring, he continues to play to sold-out crowds in select cities nationwide. The “Strait to South Bend” concert comes on the heels of three sold-out performances in late January — “Strait to Oz” in Wichita, Kansas and two “Strait to the Heartland” shows in Kansas City.