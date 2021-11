WVPE is proud to announce that Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre is presenting Idris Goodwin and Kevin Coval’s, THIS IS MODERN ART - a play based on real events. The play will be at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, November 10th through the 14th. Information, tickets and more about the play, THIS IS MODERN ART, available at PerformingArts.nd.edu.