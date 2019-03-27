Notre Dame Idea Week Is April 8-13

The University of Notre Dame is hosting Idea Week April 8-13, along with partnering community organizations and businesses in the South Bend-Elkhart region. The first round of keynote speakers for Idea Week includes Emmy Award-winning Bill Nye the Science Guy and Wired magazine co-founder Kevin Kelly. The annual event celebrates innovation, entrepreneurs and the incubation of new ideas. Idea Week events are open to the public.

Grammy Award-winning country music artist Tim McGraw will also perform to wrap up Idea Week on April 13 at Purcell Pavilion. Ticket information and a complete schedule of Idea Week events can be found below.

https://events.nd.edu/events/2019/04/08/idea-week-2019/