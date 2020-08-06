Notre Dame Opens ACC Play Against Duke, Won't Play Navy

By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer 1 hour ago

Members of the Notre Dame football team sing at the end of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 21-20.
Credit CARLOS OSORIO/AP PHOTO

Notre Dame opens its season as an Atlantic Coast Conference football member against visiting Duke on Sept. 12. But the Fighting Irish won't face Navy for the first time in more than nine decades as part of the ACC's reconfigured schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league has set up a 10-game conference schedule that includes a nonconference game, though that game must be played in the member school's home state. The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen were scheduled to play for the 94th straight year. It was also set to be Notre Dame's first visit to Navy's home field.

 

