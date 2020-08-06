Notre Dame Releases 2020 Football Schedule

Today via Twitter, Notre Dame released its football schedule for the 2020 season.

Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, alterations brought on by the pandemic. The ACC's university presidents approved the plan for an 11-game schedule, including a nonconference game, and for pushing back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19. Notre Dame will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the program if the season is played.