Notre Dame Stifles Georgia Tech 31-13, Clemson QB Lawrence Won't Play Against ND Next Week

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyren Williams ran for two touchdowns, Ian Book passed for another score and No. 4 Notre Dame stifled Georgia Tech 31-13. Book completed 18-of-26 for 199 yards in another efficient performance for the 6-0 Fighting Irish. Williams shook off a fumble that Georgia Tech returned 93 yards for a touchdown to score on two short runs. Georgia has lost three in a row to drop to 2-5. Next up for Notre Dame: a showdown against No. 1 Clemson.

The Irish won't have to face star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who must sit out the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Next up for Notre Dame: a showdown against No. 1 Clemson.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says Lawrence will not play against No. 4 Notre Dame next week due to COVID-19 protocol. Lawrence tested positive this week and ACC protocol required at least 10 days of isolation before returning to the team, plus additional medical testing after isolation. Swinney said before the game Lawrence was in good spirits and doing well. Freshman backup DJ Uiagalelei would start his second career college game in Lawrence's place.