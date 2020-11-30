Notre Dame Women Give Ivey Her First Head Coaching Win

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

NEW (Posted Apr. 23 at 1:05pm):

The University of Notre Dame officially introduced Niele Ivey as the new head women’s basketball coach today.

Ivey played for Notre Dame. She was a part of the team that earned the Irish their first NCAA tournament win in 2001. Following the win, she spent five seasons playing for the WNBA on the Indiana Fever.

Ivey returned to Notre Dame as an assistant coach under Muffet McGraw in 2007. She left ND to spend the last season as an assistant coach for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.