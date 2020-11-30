Notre Dame Women Give Ivey Her First Head Coaching Win

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

(FILE) Notre Dame Women's Basketball Coach Niele Ivey
Credit JOE RAYMOND/AP PHOTO

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Destinee Walker scored 24 points, Maddy Westbeld added 19 plus nine rebounds and Notre Dame gave new head coach Niele Ivey her first victory, 88-68 over Miami of Ohio. Ivey took over for Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw, who retired with 939 career wins. Ivey's Fighting Irish gave her the lead for good just over three minutes into the game, extended it to 15 points at halftime and kept it in double figures the rest of the way. Peyton Scott scored 18 points and Katie Davidson had 16 along with 10 rebounds for the Redhawks in their opener.

Niele Ivey To Muffet McGraw: "I'm Here Because Of You"

By Jennifer Weingart & Diane Daniels & Associated Press & DOUG FEINBERG Apr 22, 2020
Screenshot from virtual news conference

NEW (Posted Apr. 23 at 1:05pm): 

The University of Notre Dame officially introduced Niele Ivey as the new head women’s basketball coach today.

 

Ivey played for Notre Dame. She was a part of the team that earned the Irish their first NCAA tournament win in 2001. Following the win, she spent five seasons playing for the WNBA on the Indiana Fever.  

Ivey returned to Notre Dame as an assistant coach under Muffet McGraw in 2007. She left ND to spend the last season as an assistant coach for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.