Notre Dame's President Reacts To Attack in New Zealand

Notre Dame's President Rev. John Jenkins, C.S.C., issued the following statement on the shootings at mosques in New Zealand:

“On behalf of the University of Notre Dame, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the shooting victims in Christchurch, and to their extended family among the Muslim students, faculty and staff here at Notre Dame and in South Bend.

“In this season of Lent, we offer our prayers for our brother and sister believers who were so cruelly murdered in houses of worship of the God of their understanding.

“In our lifetimes, may we see an end to the brutal religious bias and hatred that results in the shedding of innocent blood across the world.”