November Is The Deadliest Month In Indiana When It Comes To COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials say an additional 6,434 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 318,894 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus. They said Thursday a total of 5,295 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19—that's an increase of 63 from the previous day for a second straight day. The Indiana Department of Health reports another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. The newly reported deaths make November Indiana’s deadliest COVID-19 month yet with 1,118 confirmed deaths.