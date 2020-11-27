November Is The Deadliest Month In Indiana When It Comes To COVID-19

By Associated Press 15 minutes ago

From Indiana's COVID-19 dashboard on Nov. 27, 2020.
Credit ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials say an additional 6,434 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 318,894 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus. They said Thursday a total of 5,295 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19—that's an increase of 63 from the previous day for a second straight day. The Indiana Department of Health reports another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. The newly reported deaths make November Indiana’s deadliest COVID-19 month yet with 1,118 confirmed deaths.

Tags: 
Indiana
Covid-19
November
deadly
month
Local

Related Content

Purdue To Pay Workers During Pandemic A Bonus

By Associated Press Nov 26, 2020

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University plans to reward its faculty and staff with a $750 bonus for their “heroic work” keeping the West Lafayette campus open during the coronavirus pandemic. School officials announced Wednesday that more than 15,000 faculty, staff and graduate student staff hired before Sept. 1, 2020, will get the money in their checks in December. Part-time staff will get a pro-rated amount.

"Beyond Heartbreaking." IN Health Commissioner On COVID-19 Death Toll, The Worst May Be Yet To Come

By Associated Press Nov 26, 2020
(LAUREN CHAPMAN/IPB NEWS)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials are doubling down on pleas for Hoosiers to stay at home for the holidays and cooperate with virus mitigation efforts as statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to hit record highs. The Indiana State Department of Health added 63 more deaths to state’s pandemic toll Wednesday, making November Indiana’s deadliest COVID-19 month with 1,055 confirmed deaths. State health commissioner Dr.

Elkhart Co. Doctors And Nurses Illustrate Situation Inside Local Hospitals In "Candid Conversation"

By Nov 19, 2020
Screenshot captured via YouTube

Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick hosted a “Candid COVID Conversation” with local leaders on Wednesday to illustrate the situation inside area hospitals.

Jennifer Swain, an ICU nurse at Elkhart General, said the number of nurses in the ICU is double what it was at this time last year – and it’s still not enough. She had six patients die on her last shift alone.

“I can handle the stress of sick patients, but it’s not having what you need," Swain said. "So like, when you need that next ventilator and it’s not there and you say, ‘Sorry, I don’t know what to do.’”