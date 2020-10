St. Joseph County is offering the first weekend of early voting this weekend. Voters can go to the County-City Building in downtown South Bend or the County Services Building in Mishawaka on Lincolnway West Saturday, Oct. 24th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25th from noon to 4 p.m.

Weekend voting will be offered next weekend in St. Joseph County as well. Early voting opportunities will still be available weekdays at the South Bend and Mishawaka locations mentioned above from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 1st. On Mon., Nov. 2nd (the last day of early voting) hours will be from 8 a.m. to noon.