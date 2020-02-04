NPR's 2020 Tiny Desk Contest Opens On February 11

NPR has announced that the annual Tiny Desk Contest will open on February 11.

In 2014, NPR launched the Tiny Desk Contest: a nationwide search to find the next great undiscovered musician to come play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR. Winners also go on tour with NPR Music, in partnership with NPR Member stations across the country. Previous winners have gone on to sign to major labels, perform across the world and even win Grammy awards.

And while there is only one yearly grand prize winner, every artist who enters the Contest benefits from joining the Tiny Desk Contest community. Entrants are regularly featured on NPR Music’s All Songs Considered blog, at the stops on the Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour and even sometimes in a Tiny Desk concert down the line.

Learn more here and enter before the deadline on March 30.