Nurse: Indiana Hospital Fired Her For Admitting To Entering U.S. Capitol

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Credit Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A Kentucky woman says she was fired from her nursing job at a southwestern Indiana hospital after posting on Facebook that she had entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots. Lori Vinson of Morganfield, Kentucky, says she was fired on Jan. 8 by Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana. She says the paperwork states that she was terminated for admitting to engaging in criminal behavior at a high profile event, while her Facebook account revealed her employer. Vinson tells WFIE-TV that she walked into the Capitol along with others who stormed the building but did not take part in the violence.

 

600 Indiana Guard Troops Going To DC To Aid Biden Security

By Associated Press Jan 14, 2021
J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE / AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About 600 Indiana National Guard soldiers are being sent to Washington, D.C., to help with security for next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. State officials said Wednesday they were also monitoring possible armed protests but didn’t yet have any threats of violence at Indiana locations. Gov. Eric Holcomb said he had authorized 625 Guard soldiers going to Washington from Saturday until two days after Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

Indiana AG Doesn't Sign Group Letter Condemning Capitol Insurrection, Instead Issues His Own

By Brock E. W. Turner Jan 13, 2021
(Alan Mbathi/IPB News)

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was one of only four attorneys general who refused to sign a letter from a national bipartisan group of state and territory officials condemning the insurrection at the United States Capitol last week.

Rokita said he didn’t sign because the National Association of Attorneys General didn’t release a similar letter following national unrest last summer.

Indiana Preparing For Armed Protests Ahead Of Biden Inauguration

By Brandon Smith Jan 13, 2021
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Gov. Eric Holcomb says Indiana is prepared ahead of potential protests this weekend stemming from last week’s insurrection in Washington, D.C.

A Majority Of The U.S. House Has Voted To Impeach Trump For A Second Time

By LISA MASCARO & MARY CLARE JALONICK & JONATHAN LEMIRE and ALAN FRAM Associated Press Jan 13, 2021
Liam James Doyle/NPR

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of the U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to "fight like hell" against election results — a speech that was followed by a mob of his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol. The House vote on an article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection" is still underway.  Actual removal seems unlikely before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not agree to bring that chamber back immediately, all but ensuring a Senate trial could not begin at least until Jan. 19. Still, McConnell did not rule out voting to convict Trump in the event of a trial.