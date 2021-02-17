NW Indiana Property Owner Finds Man's Body After Snowstorm

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern Indiana police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was found dead in the snow following this week’s snowstorm. Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes says a property owner in Valparaiso found the man’s body Tuesday evening in a snowbank. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that no indications of the man’s identity were found at the scene. The Porter County Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the dead man to contact them at 219-477-3000 or 219-477-3170. The man’s body was found after a winter storm dropped up to 18 inches of snow near Valparaiso.