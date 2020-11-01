Officials: 3 People Die In Benton Harbor Apartment Fire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Public safety officials say three family members are dead in southwestern Michigan after an early morning apartment fire. Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a fire at a duplex just before 5 a.m. Sunday. The second floor collapsed to the first floor and three members of a family were killed. The victims were a 30-year-old mother, 15-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter. The father is only survivor and was being treated for smoke inhalation. The names of the victims were not released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.