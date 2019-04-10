Offshore wind farm proposed for construction in Lake Erie

Lake Erie could become home to an offshore wind farm in the next few years.

The proposed Icebreaker Wind project is a six-turbine wind farm that could be built off the coast of Cleveland.

Dave Karpinski is with the Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation.

“For the Cleveland area, it's a chance to be a leader in this new emerging industry in the US,” he said.

Karpinski says the wind farm would create clean energy and jobs with little impact to residents and the environment.

“It's a great way we think to use this resource that we've been blessed with that has tremendous wind, ample space,” he said.

Karpinski says the project is waiting on approval from the state of Ohio. If that happens, construction of the wind farm could be completed between 2021 and 2022.

The Michigan Boating Industries Association is opposed to the project. It says it's concerned about possible risks to wildlife and impacts to boating access.

